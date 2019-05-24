subscription complete , trades won't copy
Pooya Kadkhodaee:
what should I do ?
Hi , I recently subscribed to a signal and paid for it , and also registered for a VPS
the problem is that the signal provider opens positions (I checked his trading history) but they won't copy to my account ,
what should I do ?
Check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, for a: signal enabled, message.
If you have a: signal disabled, message you should go over your signals settings and synchronize with your VPS again.
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Hi , I recently subscribed to a signal and paid for it , and also registered for a VPS
the problem is that the signal provider opens positions (I checked his trading history) but they won't copy to my account ,
what should I do ?