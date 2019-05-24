subscription complete , trades won't copy

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Hi , I recently subscribed to a signal and paid for it , and also registered for a VPS

the problem is that the signal provider opens positions (I checked his trading history) but they won't copy to my account ,

what should I do ?

 
Pooya Kadkhodaee:

Hi , I recently subscribed to a signal and paid for it , and also registered for a VPS

the problem is that the signal provider opens positions (I checked his trading history) but they won't copy to my account ,

what should I do ?

Check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, for a: signal enabled, message.

If you have a: signal disabled, message you should go over your signals settings and synchronize with your VPS again.





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