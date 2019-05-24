Startegy tester doesnt work

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Often it stops working....mt5
5.00 2007 

25 febr 2019





any ideas?

 

Fix the code.

It clearly states that the initialization failed. 

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Fix the code.

It clearly states that the initialization failed. 

Thanks for the reply.
The OnInit failed is wanted to avoid some configurations, but I dunno why in some case it remained for long time on that % of working in progress ( I mean 12.5%, 2.0% and 0.8%)
This moring I checked and it s continuing working, so I can say all is fine.
Thanks



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