Startegy tester doesnt work
Fix the code.
It clearly states that the initialization failed.
Marco vd Heijden:
Fix the code.
It clearly states that the initialization failed.
Thanks for the reply.
The OnInit failed is wanted to avoid some configurations, but I dunno why in some case it remained for long time on that % of working in progress ( I mean 12.5%, 2.0% and 0.8%)
This moring I checked and it s continuing working, so I can say all is fine.
Thanks
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Often it stops working....mt5
5.00 2007
25 febr 2019
any ideas?