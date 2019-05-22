vps issue
hi,
How i should pick the right server ? because the one that i currently have doesn't work )=
It works, you have a low ping of 1.32 ms and you've performed your last synchronization (with your signal) on 20th of May 2019 at 1:14.
It works, you have a low ping of 1.32 ms and you've performed your last synchronization (with your signal) on 20th of May 2019 at 1:14.
No it doesn't my signal provider opened a trade 2 hour ago and it still missing
It works, you have a low ping of 1.32 ms and you've performed your last synchronization (with your signal) on 20th of May 2019 at 1:14.
Can you tell me how to pick the right server ?
Can you tell me how to pick the right server ?
Its not a problem of your MQL5 VPS server, but your signal settings setup.
Check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal for a: signal enabled, message and if you have a: signal disabled, message, go through your MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings again and synchronize with your MQL5 VPS afterwards.
Its not a problem of your MQL5 VPS server, but your signal settings setup.
Check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal for a: signal enabled, message and if you have a: signal disabled, message, go through your MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings again and synchronize with your MQL5 VPS afterwards.
Here's my setings and my journal but there's no mention of synchronisation, it still didn't copy the trades, there is something weird because even when i let my computer open the trades are not copied .... there is only 2 of 4 trades copied
Here's my setings and my journal but there's no mention of synchronisation, it still didn't copy the trades, there is something weird because even when i let my computer open the trades are not copied ....
No, this is your Metatrader Journal tab, its not your MQL5 VPS journal, you have confused them.
Right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals.
When you use MQL5 VPS, you don't need to keep your computer open all the time, the whole signal copying process is done on the VPS environment, not locally in your PC.
There you are: signal disabled!
You have to right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize signal only and then check the MQL5 VPS journal for the: synchronization finished succesfully and the: signal enabled, messages.
I did it but the signal is still not copied i think i'm on the wrong vps server
I did it but the signal is still not copied i think i'm on the wrong vps server
There you are: signal disabled!
You have to right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize signal only and then check the MQL5 VPS journal for the: synchronization finished succesfully and the: signal enabled, messages.
do you have any advice ?
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hi,
How i should pick the right server ? because the one that i currently have doesn't work )=