Signal not appearing in public

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Dear Admin

Please assist my Signal is not appearing in public, I am on 6 weeks, and it was appearing before now it doesn’t appear
 
Shyness ?
 
Vusumuzi Eugene Ntshayintshayi:
Dear Admin

Please assist my Signal is not appearing in public, I am on 6 weeks, and it was appearing before now it doesn’t appear

I am not an admin ...
But I look at your signal and see the warning messages which automated warning robot posted on the left side of your signal - 

It means that you should improve your trading style: once you do it so the automated warning robot will delete those warnings, and automated ranking robot will rank your signal to be in public wall.

 
Vusumuzi Eugene Ntshayintshayi:
I took time and look into others Signals and learnt that they have same message like mine, but their signal appear on public wall and most of they really have to improve their strategies. So I refuse to believe that is a reason 
 
Vusumuzi Eugene Ntshayintshayi:
I took time and look into others Signals and learnt that they have same message like mine, but their signal appear on public wall and most of they really have to improve their strategies. So I refuse to believe that is a reason 

You may refuse or not, but all the warnings are made by the robot, and ranking (and making the signal to be public) are made by the robot too.
And those robots are acting according to the same rules for everybody with no any special attention to any personal signal for example.

No any admin is moderating it.
And because of that - it is totally useless to open the threads asking about it from the admins.

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But as far as I know - some warning messages (all of them, or some of them) are uploaded on monthly basis (it is not on "real time basis").
It means - if you improve your trading style according to those warnings so the signal will be available to be public once again.

 
Vusumuzi Eugene Ntshayintshayi:
I took time and look into others Signals and learnt that they have same message like mine, but their signal appear on public wall and most of they really have to improve their strategies. So I refuse to believe that is a reason 

Signal's visibility has to do with its rating and overall performance, be patient.



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