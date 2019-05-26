Who Knows what's name of these indicators?
Looks like AscTrend with NRTR (classical setup) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.14 11:13
ASCtrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
.. and look at this page for more indicators and for EAs.
As to your 2) so look at the following search results.
Example -
Example -
Sergey Golubev:
As to your 2) so look at the following search results.
Example -
As to your 2) so look at the following search results.
Example -
Dear Sergey,
Thanks for your reply,
anybody knows these indicators?
Help me please!
Thanks
Mohammad Hasan Mosaddeqi:Repainting version of sidus
Dear Sergey,
Thanks for your reply,
anybody knows these indicators?
Help me please!
Thanks
The 2) is a typical supertrend or any variants.
I can see also a high/low one.
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Hello Everybody,
I find a profitable system that is combination of some indicator,
anyone knows what's name of these indicators?
below pictures are related of these indicators.
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
Best Regards