Who Knows what's name of these indicators?

New comment
 

Hello Everybody,

I find a profitable system that is combination of some indicator,

anyone knows what's name of these indicators?

below pictures are related of these indicators.


1)

Indicator 1


2)

Indicator 2


3)

Indicator 3


4)

Indicator 4


5)

Indicator 5


Best Regards

 

Looks like AscTrend with NRTR (classical setup) - 


.. and look at this page for more indicators and for EAs.

 
As to your 2) so look at the following search results.
Example - 

 
Sergey Golubev:
As to your 2) so look at the following search results.
Example - 

Dear Sergey,

Thanks for your reply,

anybody knows these indicators?

Help me please!


Thanks

 
Mohammad Hasan Mosaddeqi:

Dear Sergey,

Thanks for your reply,

anybody knows these indicators?

Help me please!


Thanks

Repainting version of sidus
 

The 2) is a typical supertrend or any variants.

I can see also a high/low one.

New comment