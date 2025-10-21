Experts: ProfitLossTrailEA

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ProfitLossTrailEA:

This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders. 

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 

Dear Nikolaos Pantzos!
My question would be, What and How do you control the "Put teak Profit" and "Put Stop loss After" settings? I know well what teak profit and stop loss are, but what does the "PUT" notation govern for the two functions?   "> 0 = modify idenfitier orders" what exactly do you mean by that? 
If so, what would be good in line with the settings? The VirtualProfitLoss Traill is also good, I mean exactly.

if you can reply here    freeman.laci@gmail.com
   Thanks to László

 
freemanlaci:

Dear Nikolaos Pantzos!
My question would be, What and How do you control the "Put teak Profit" and "Put Stop loss After" settings? I know well what teak profit and stop loss are, but what does the "PUT" notation govern for the two functions?   "> 0 = modify idenfitier orders" what exactly do you mean by that? 
If so, what would be good in line with the settings? The VirtualProfitLoss Traill is also good, I mean exactly.

if you can reply here    freeman.laci@gmail.com
   Thanks to László

Hello,

please read product's page. There are some information for these parameter.

 
Hello Nikolaos
Thanks I found the answer But I have a problem with TraderTOOLEA_v1.7, I can't write there because the site is asking for some code!
With TradeTOOL_v1.7 I can change the size of your panel so that the control colored buttons are below my screen setting because I use the terminal so I can't close it like on your screen Oh it would be a very good idea to solve the mobility
Regards László
Files:
TraderTool.png  236 kb
 
freemanlaci:
Hello Nikolaos
Thanks I found the answer But I have a problem with TraderTOOLEA_v1.7, I can't write there because the site is asking for some code!
With TradeTOOL_v1.7 I can change the size of your panel so that the control colored buttons are below my screen setting because I use the terminal so I can't close it like on your screen Oh it would be a very good idea to solve the mobility
Regards László

Done! I upload new version with options to set size of buttons or/and choice corner on the chart to show buttons.

 

Hi Nikolaos,

there is a problem on this part of the code:

Spread=(Ask-Bid)/(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_POINT)*MultiplierPoint);
      
      if(AveragePriceBuy!=0)
        {
         PriceBuyAsk=AveragePriceBuy;
         PriceBuyBid=AveragePriceBuy-Spread;
        }
      else
        {
         PriceBuyAsk=Ask;
         PriceBuyBid=Bid;
        }
      //---
      if(AveragePriceSell!=0)
        {
         PriceSellAsk=AveragePriceSell+Spread;
         PriceSellBid=AveragePriceSell;
        }
      else
        {
         PriceSellAsk=Ask;
         PriceSellBid=Bid;
        }
     }

Look my SL value after that:


you can reproduce that using these settings


 

Another redundant code here:



 
Thiago Tracera-hottz:

Another redundant code here:



Please use source code to fix that as you want and you think.

 

@Nikolaos Pantzos


Please be so kind to share the source code of your ProfitLossTrailEA v2.30


what a useful MT4 tool from you. thank you. 

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos
  • 2022.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Rahmat #:

@Nikolaos Pantzos


Please be so kind to share the source code of your ProfitLossTrailEA v2.30


what a useful MT4 tool from you. thank you. 

Hello,

version 2.30 is up.

Enjoy it!

 

error and ea can't work and put trail: "cannot set millisecond timer (10)"

line 10 in code is "#property strict

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