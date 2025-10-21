Experts: ProfitLossTrailEA
Dear Nikolaos Pantzos!
My question would be, What and How do you control the "Put teak Profit" and "Put Stop loss After" settings? I know well what teak profit and stop loss are, but what does the "PUT" notation govern for the two functions? "> 0 = modify idenfitier orders" what exactly do you mean by that?
If so, what would be good in line with the settings? The VirtualProfitLoss Traill is also good, I mean exactly.
if
you can reply here freeman.laci@gmail.com
Thanks to László
Dear Nikolaos Pantzos!
My question would be, What and How do you control the "Put teak Profit" and "Put Stop loss After" settings? I know well what teak profit and stop loss are, but what does the "PUT" notation govern for the two functions? "> 0 = modify idenfitier orders" what exactly do you mean by that?
If so, what would be good in line with the settings? The VirtualProfitLoss Traill is also good, I mean exactly.
if you can reply here freeman.laci@gmail.com
Thanks to László
Hello,
please read product's page. There are some information for these parameter.
Thanks I found the answer But I have a problem with TraderTOOLEA_v1.7, I can't write there because the site is asking for some code!
With TradeTOOL_v1.7 I can change the size of your panel so that the control colored buttons are below my screen setting because I use the terminal so I can't close it like on your screen Oh it would be a very good idea to solve the mobility
Regards László
Hello Nikolaos
Thanks I found the answer But I have a problem with TraderTOOLEA_v1.7, I can't write there because the site is asking for some code!
With TradeTOOL_v1.7 I can change the size of your panel so that the control colored buttons are below my screen setting because I use the terminal so I can't close it like on your screen Oh it would be a very good idea to solve the mobility
Regards László
Done! I upload new version with options to set size of buttons or/and choice corner on the chart to show buttons.
Hi Nikolaos,
there is a problem on this part of the code:
Spread=(Ask-Bid)/(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_POINT)*MultiplierPoint); if(AveragePriceBuy!=0) { PriceBuyAsk=AveragePriceBuy; PriceBuyBid=AveragePriceBuy-Spread; } else { PriceBuyAsk=Ask; PriceBuyBid=Bid; } //--- if(AveragePriceSell!=0) { PriceSellAsk=AveragePriceSell+Spread; PriceSellBid=AveragePriceSell; } else { PriceSellAsk=Ask; PriceSellBid=Bid; } }
Look my SL value after that:
you can reproduce that using these settings
Another redundant code here:
Another redundant code here:
Please use source code to fix that as you want and you think.
Please be so kind to share the source code of your ProfitLossTrailEA v2.30
what a useful MT4 tool from you. thank you.
Please be so kind to share the source code of your ProfitLossTrailEA v2.30
what a useful MT4 tool from you. thank you.
Hello,
version 2.30 is up.
Enjoy it!
error and ea can't work and put trail: "cannot set millisecond timer (10)"
line 10 in code is "#property strict
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ProfitLossTrailEA:
This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos