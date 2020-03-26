Indicators: iPlotterHistoryOrders
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iPlotterHistoryOrders:
This indicator is a tool to show history orders on the chart. Indicator show open time and price, close time and price and profit in pips on the chart. It can help the trader to see all history orders which are opened either manually or by an automated system.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos