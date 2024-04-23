Indicators: FollowLine
best 100%
Otomatik-Ticaret :
Eser sahibi: Nikolaos Pantzos
Can you tell me if H4 changes color?
I test if H4 will change in time unit
Does this indicator repaint? If not, 100% winner for me in testing
asjagpal:
Does this indicator repaint? If not, 100% winner for me in testing
Does this indicator repaint? If not, 100% winner for me in testing
I see it repaint. but at acceptable level.
Great Indicator...just need to add a PushNotification alert or Email alert.
Dave
Can you make this indicator non-repaint and for MT5 please?
Excellent developer and all his tools. It is up to u how u will integrate them to your trade. I always have them in my charts. Thank u Niko Ioannis M
Thank you so much for great indicator, please add multi time frame function in this indicator
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FollowLine:
This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore, it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter, as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos