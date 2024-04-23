Indicators: FollowLine

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FollowLine:

This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore, it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter, as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs. 

FollowLine

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

FollowLine
FollowLine
  • www.mql5.com
VirtualProfitLossTrailEA This expert is a tool to manage the level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit. The expert applies virtual levels to close orders in profit or loss. You can use the expert to manage manually opened orders or manage orders opened by another EA. For more information about the expert...
 
best 100%
 
Otomatik-Ticaret :

FollowLine :

Eser sahibi: Nikolaos Pantzos

Can you tell me if H4 changes color?

I test if H4 will change in time unit

 
Muhammed sesay :the best 100%

<Post not in English removed>

 
Does this indicator repaint? If not, 100% winner for me in testing
 
asjagpal:
Does this indicator repaint? If not, 100% winner for me in testing

I see it repaint. but at acceptable level.

 

Great Indicator...just need to add a PushNotification alert or Email alert.


Dave

 
Can you make this indicator non-repaint and for MT5 please?
 
Excellent developer and all his tools. It is up to u how u will integrate them to your trade. I always have them in my charts. Thank u Niko Ioannis M
 
Thank you so much for great indicator, please add multi time frame function in this indicator
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