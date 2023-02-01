Indicators: iCompass

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iCompass:

This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading.

iCompass

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
This indicator repaints, i was watching it carefully and it will change colors when the price candles change direction and it will change the color backwards at least 5 candles that it already painted. At first it looked awesome when back testing but when i checked real time i was crushed to learn its a re painter.
 
Murat Batibay:

Can you tell if H4 has changed in the unit of time please

Zentrader2015:
This indicator repaints, i was watching it carefully and it will change colors when the price candles change direction and it will change the color backwards at least 5 candles that it already painted. At first it looked awesome when back testing but when i checked real time i was crushed to learn its a re painter.

FollowLine

also

have you tried this

I was looking too

is the same paint changing
I am testing whether h4 will change in time unit

 
Excellent developer and all his tools. It is up to u how u will integrate them to your trade. I always have them in my charts. Thank u Niko Ioannis M
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