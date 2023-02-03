Indicators: MACD in MA
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MACD in MA:
MACD in iMA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (uptrend) or lower of zero (downtrend). For more information about the indicator you can to visit the product's page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25084
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos