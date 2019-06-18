Indicators: CCI in MA
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CCI in MA:
CC in iMA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend). For more information, you can visit the product's page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6444
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos