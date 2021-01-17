Indicators: iBrokerInfo

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iBrokerInfo:

It's an indicator to show some information about the account on the chart. For more information about indicator you can to visit the product's page https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/7056

iBrokerInfo

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 

Hello Niko, thanks for such as indicator, i was looking the code how to obtain the GMT Offset = GMT/UTC - BROKERtime. Would you mind add it to this indicator?

Thank you

 
Edi Gunawan:

Hello Niko, thanks for such as indicator, i was looking the code how to obtain the GMT Offset = GMT/UTC - BROKERtime. Would you mind add it to this indicator?

Thank you

Hello, Broker time - GMT time = GMT offset.

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

Hello, Broker time - GMT time = GMT offset.

I added this line 

string GMTOffset = IntegerToString((TimeHour(TimeCurrent()) - TimeHour(TimeGMT())));

and also modify other line in the code to show proper display. Is the code above correct way to look for GMT Offset?

 
Edi Gunawan:

I added this line 

and also modify other line in the code to show proper display. Is the code above correct way to look for GMT Offset?

Please read this...

https://docs.mql4.com/dateandtime/timegmtoffset

TimeGMTOffset - Date and Time - MQL4 Reference
TimeGMTOffset - Date and Time - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
TimeGMTOffset - Date and Time - MQL4 Reference
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