Indicators: iBrokerInfo
Hello Niko, thanks for such as indicator, i was looking the code how to obtain the GMT Offset = GMT/UTC - BROKERtime. Would you mind add it to this indicator?
Thank you
Hello Niko, thanks for such as indicator, i was looking the code how to obtain the GMT Offset = GMT/UTC - BROKERtime. Would you mind add it to this indicator?
Thank you
Hello, Broker time - GMT time = GMT offset.
Hello, Broker time - GMT time = GMT offset.
I added this line
string GMTOffset = IntegerToString((TimeHour(TimeCurrent()) - TimeHour(TimeGMT())));
and also modify other line in the code to show proper display. Is the code above correct way to look for GMT Offset?
I added this line
and also modify other line in the code to show proper display. Is the code above correct way to look for GMT Offset?
Please read this...
https://docs.mql4.com/dateandtime/timegmtoffset
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iBrokerInfo:
It's an indicator to show some information about the account on the chart. For more information about indicator you can to visit the product's page https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/7056
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos