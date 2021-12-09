best indicator - page 3
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The best technical indicators for Forex traders
1. Moving Average – an indicator to identify the trend
Advantages of Moving Average:
2. Bollinger Bands – an indicator to measure volatility
Advantages of Bollinger Bands :
3. MACD – an indicator that shows the phase of the market
Advantages of MACD:
The best technical indicators for Forex traders
1. Moving Average – an indicator to identify the trend
Advantages of Moving Average:
2. Bollinger Bands – an indicator to measure volatility
Advantages of Bollinger Bands :
3. MACD – an indicator that shows the phase of the market
Advantages of MACD:
Considering you are a senior trader, you can give your professional opinion. Why copy and past 1:1 from other (broker) website?
hi
i want best indicator,Can anyone help me؟؟؟
I agree with everyone, there are none, it doesnt exist.
If you are a newbie and you are gonna trade manually, you should learn support and resistance first.
Second you should follow fomc and non farm payrolls and how they affect the markets.
Third pay attention to learn lineer regression channels. Search regression, there are indicators for free.
Here is an example for you how to trade with regression.
Edit: Also on higher timeframes follow M and W patterns (h4 and above) M usually triggers long, W usually triggers short.
Edit2: Try not to trade with high lots, try not to risk more than %2 per trade.
Edit3: Trading on lower timeframes and fast in outs usually not works, many trader fails because of that keep this in mind.
Edit4: Do not trade againts the trend. Trend is your friend remember that.
Edit5: Try not to trade with highly volatilite pairs and metals, indicates.
Edit6: Pattern examples added.
Edit7: You should learn what is a trending market and range market. Range market (non trending) entries comes with longs and shorts together.
Edit8: An indicator most of the times tells you what happened at the past. Predicting the future is something else entirely. You may use Ma crossovers, rsi, macd, stoch, cci or something else like divergence. Some of them works on range market, some of them works on trending market. Non of them could be exatcly predict the future. Maybe some combination of them works on some period but fails at some point and its something that can not be avoided.
My humble suggestion learn how to trade. The best indicator is seperate range/trend market, follow patterns, track support/resistance (for stoploss or takeprofit) and keep an eye on regression channels.
I hope helps...
I have an indicator that works well for Binary Options but the alert system does not refresh automatically until I open another timeframe again.
Have you tried to apply the refresh functions inside of an onTick function or something similar to that?
Is there a counter for the alert so that you can monitor if it has activated?
Or maybe you can create an onBar function like from this video around 24 minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-FNs1uclb0&list=PL85sqt947oglyWWRiaChvIyyH3ZB3jC8S&index=8
hi
i want best indicator,Can anyone help me؟؟؟
Best indicator is Price. Not even "Price Action".