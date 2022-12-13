Indicators: RIS Solar System
Loads into mt4 but shows no indicators when applied to chart
Same here. loaded and nothing.
wapiti56:
Loads into mt4 but shows no indicators when applied to chart
lin z:
Same here. loaded and nothing.
Same here. loaded and nothing.
Delete line 146 and 147.
//datetime ExpriyTime=StringToTime(" 2019.05.12 00:00 "); //if(TimeCurrent()>ExpriyTime)return 1;
Deleted 146 and 147. Still no indicators
wapiti56:
Deleted 146 and 147. Still no indicators
Deleted 146 and 147. Still no indicators
Issue fixed and new version available, you can download.
Thanks
THX for your indicator, I will try ..
what does mean by status: TGT
and what will happen if "EnableRobo-true"
RIS Solar System - Are there indicators for MetaTrader 5.
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RIS Solar System:
It is based on solar winds joy and modified based on that. It is giving some good performance
Author: Praveen Elango