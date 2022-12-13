Indicators: RIS Solar System

New comment
 

RIS Solar System:

It is based on solar winds joy and modified based on that. It is giving some good performance

RIS Solar System

Author: Praveen Elango

RIS Solar System
RIS Solar System
  • www.mql5.com
TargetEA This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit. Does not open positions, can only close positions. You can select the type of profits (pips or currency) and type of tickets (buy or sell) to manage it, and specific ID (magic number). For more information can visit the product's page...
 

Loads into mt4 but shows no indicators when applied to chart

 
Same here. loaded and nothing.
 
wapiti56:

Loads into mt4 but shows no indicators when applied to chart

lin z:
Same here. loaded and nothing.

Delete line 146 and 147.

//datetime ExpriyTime=StringToTime(" 2019.05.12 00:00 ");
   //if(TimeCurrent()>ExpriyTime)return 1;
 
Deleted 146 and 147. Still no indicators
 
wapiti56:
Deleted 146 and 147. Still no indicators

Issue fixed and new version available, you can download.

Thanks

 
THX for your indicator, I will try ..
 

what does mean by status: TGT

and what will happen if "EnableRobo-true"

 
RIS Solar System - Are there indicators for MetaTrader 5.
[Deleted]  
maykosultan #: RIS Solar System - Are there indicators for MetaTrader 5.

No, they are for MetaTrader 4, just as the heading states ... "RIS Solar System - indicator for MetaTrader 4"

New comment