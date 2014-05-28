Ok/Cancel buttons disappear when applying EA to chart
missing buttons on expert properties window - MQL4 forum
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missing buttons on expert properties window - MQL4 forum
This was fixed in the latest version, but anyway - a way to bypass it in 646 is to use the tab few times until it reaches the ok button (which is not seen on the window but is there functonially) and press enter.
amir_avatar:
maybe it relates to a bug that was at build 646 for hebrew/arabic languages operating systems (where the language is right to left) - that the ok button is not showing.
This was fixed in the latest version, but anyway - a way to bypass it in 646 is to use the tab few times until it reaches the ok button (which is not seen on the window but is there functonially) and press enter.
maybe it relates to a bug that was at build 646 for hebrew/arabic languages operating systems (where the language is right to left) - that the ok button is not showing.
This was fixed in the latest version, but anyway - a way to bypass it in 646 is to use the tab few times until it reaches the ok button (which is not seen on the window but is there functonially) and press enter.
Thanks, it was helpful - if I press Tab a few times, and then Enter, it confirms the window even though the ok button is not there.
Hopefully will be fixed in later updates, I have the latest one.
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I recently came across a strange behavior: when I apply an EA to a chart, I don't see the Ok and Cancel buttons.
This of course means I can't apply the EA to the chart, and the only thing I can do is click the X button to close the EA inputs window without applying.
This is how it looks like:
The platforms update to new builds from time to time, and it only happens on a certain computer, and only recently (problem started about a month ago).
I have MT4 of several brokers installed, all of them are builds 645 or 646 and all of them have the same problem.
It happens with all EA's and all platforms installed. I have made sure that "allow DLL imports" etc. are ticked. The computer doesn't suffer from any memory or CPU overload.
OS: Win 7 Home premium, SP1, 64 bit
I would appreciate any advice or hint how to solve this!