Looking for a breakout candles indicator
Are you talking about "Breakout_PANCA_EAGLE"?
Best EA-Panca Eagle BreakOut
- 2009.01.09
- www.mql5.com
I want to share this indicator breakout from panca eagle and i test that profitable, but you can use this my strategy to open Buy or Sell That syst...
Naguisa Unada:
Are you talking about "Breakout_PANCA_EAGLE"?
I mean something like this. For each single candle there will be an alert.
Khalid Aldarawy:
I mean something like this. For each single candle there will be an alert.
Then it's easy to make. How about the program by yourself?
However, I do not think that it is so practical.
Naguisa Unada:
Then it's easy to make. How about the program by yourself?
However, I do not think that it is so practical.
I will not use it alone. I will use other indicators beside it. I cant create new programs but I can edit already built programs.
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Hello I am looking for an indicator that gives an alert (sound-popup-mobile notification) when a candle break the higher of a bull candle (or the lower of a bear candle) on any given time frame.
Thanks!