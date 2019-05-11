Looking for a breakout candles indicator

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Hello I am looking for an indicator that gives an alert (sound-popup-mobile notification) when a candle break the higher of a bull candle (or the lower of a bear candle) on any given time frame.

Thanks!

 

Are you talking about "Breakout_PANCA_EAGLE"?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/113899

Best EA-Panca Eagle BreakOut
Best EA-Panca Eagle BreakOut
  • 2009.01.09
  • www.mql5.com
I want to share this indicator breakout from panca eagle and i test that profitable, but you can use this my strategy to open Buy or Sell That syst...
 
Naguisa Unada:

Are you talking about "Breakout_PANCA_EAGLE"?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/113899

I mean something like this. For each single candle there will be an alert.

 
Khalid Aldarawy:

I mean something like this. For each single candle there will be an alert.

Then it's easy to make. How about the program by yourself?

However, I do not think that it is so practical.

 
Naguisa Unada:

Then it's easy to make. How about the program by yourself?

However, I do not think that it is so practical.

I will not use it alone. I will use other indicators beside it. I cant create new programs but I can edit already built programs.

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