Experts - Initializing of YouTrade 3.15 (WINM14,M5) failed

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[Deleted]  

Hi there!

I am receiving this message in my JOURNAL tab but it does not give me a clue from where to start. 

Is there any log in MT5 so I can start chasing this problem? (Picture attached) 

Thank you

MRC 


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YouTrade:

Hi there!

I am receiving this message in my JOURNAL tab but it does not give me a clue from where to start. 

Is there any log in MT5 so I can start chasing this problem? (Picture attached) 

Thank you

MRC 


You can start with OnInit() function.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
You can start with OnInit() function.

I did and I found the problem ... took a little while :(

NewBie stuff ;)

Thanks. 

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