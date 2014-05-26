Experts - Initializing of YouTrade 3.15 (WINM14,M5) failed
angevoyageur:
You can start with OnInit() function.
You can start with OnInit() function.
I did and I found the problem ... took a little while :(
NewBie stuff ;)
Thanks.
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Hi there!
I am receiving this message in my JOURNAL tab but it does not give me a clue from where to start.
Is there any log in MT5 so I can start chasing this problem? (Picture attached)
Thank you
MRC