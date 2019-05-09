MT4 and MT5 Combine to Make one software.

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[Deleted]  
Good day Ladies and Gents,
I would like to know, with the advance of technology that we have now Why Mql5 can't make MT4 to be compatible with MT5.
Using your MT4 account you can use it on MT5 Platform. 
I think I can do a such project in short period of time. 
 
I think They need to place an order in FreeLance and You will do it for them. It will help a lot.
[Deleted]  
Alexei Panfilov:
I think They need to place an order in FreeLance and You will do it for them. It will help a lot.
It will be a great honour. 
 

Mafuta Landou:

Why Mql5 can't make MT4 to be compatible with MT5.

Because order execution is fundamentally different. MT4 is a sandbox, MT5 is real world.

They've done a great job on compatibility between languages though. Most things you write in MQL5 will work in MQL4 too.

[Deleted]  
kypa:

Because order execution is fundamentally different. MT4 is a sandbox, MT5 is real world.

They've done a great job on compatibility between languages though. Most things you write in MQL5 will work in MQL4 too.

I understand that but that doesn't stop from having One Metatrader which will allow to login with both MT4 and MT5 account. 
 
I think It has to do with commercial reasons
 

Something like this?


well...




[Deleted]  
No, see you dont understand me. With software is much easier
[Deleted]  
Smith Stuggartt:
I think It has to do with commercial reasons
I will agree with you.
 
Mafuta Landou:
I understand that but that doesn't stop from having One Metatrader which will allow to login with both MT4 and MT5 account. 

Because MT4 is a zombie

[Deleted]  
Fernando Morales:

Because MT4 is a zombie

Please explain how?
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