MT4 and MT5 Combine to Make one software.
Good day Ladies and Gents,
I would like to know, with the advance of technology that we have now Why Mql5 can't make MT4 to be compatible with MT5.
Using your MT4 account you can use it on MT5 Platform.
I think I can do a such project in short period of time.
- How to use EA in MT4/MT5 with real account and make real trades with it?
- How to use EA in MT4/MT5 with real account and make real trades with it?
- So finally. We do not expect to see any developments to come out of MT4 ever again
I think They need to place an order in FreeLance and You will do it for them. It will help a lot.
Alexei Panfilov:It will be a great honour.
I think They need to place an order in FreeLance and You will do it for them. It will help a lot.
I think They need to place an order in FreeLance and You will do it for them. It will help a lot.
Mafuta Landou:
Why Mql5 can't make MT4 to be compatible with MT5.
Because order execution is fundamentally different. MT4 is a sandbox, MT5 is real world.
They've done a great job on compatibility between languages though. Most things you write in MQL5 will work in MQL4 too.
kypa:I understand that but that doesn't stop from having One Metatrader which will allow to login with both MT4 and MT5 account.
They've done a great job on compatibility between languages though. Most things you write in MQL5 will work in MQL4 too.
Because order execution is fundamentally different. MT4 is a sandbox, MT5 is real world.
They've done a great job on compatibility between languages though. Most things you write in MQL5 will work in MQL4 too.
I think It has to do with commercial reasons
No, see you dont understand me. With software is much easier
Smith Stuggartt:I will agree with you.
I think It has to do with commercial reasons
I think It has to do with commercial reasons
Mafuta Landou:
I understand that but that doesn't stop from having One Metatrader which will allow to login with both MT4 and MT5 account.
I understand that but that doesn't stop from having One Metatrader which will allow to login with both MT4 and MT5 account.
Because MT4 is a zombie
Fernando Morales:Please explain how?
Because MT4 is a zombie
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