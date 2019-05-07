Does indicator send email/phone notification when hosted on virtual server?

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I have set up indicators on my demo account and i have hosted demo account onto virtual server. I am not getting any notifications.
Any suggestions?
 
Did you configure notifications on the server?
 
William Roeder:
Did you configure notifications on the server?

I followed mql5 documentation to register on virtual server.

I bought indicator from mql5 indicator market and it is working fine on my local metatrader and send notification if i keep open the metatrader on my system.
Same has been deployed to virtual server but notifications are not coming.

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