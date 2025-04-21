Indicators: Volume with MA and color of candle
Very thanks for this usefull indicator man! One question's, can u make it for MT5? Thanks alot!
Thank you so much!
mql5 version?
Automated-Trading:Thanks
Volume with MA and color of candle:
Author: Robert Rice
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Volume with MA and color of candle:
Volume indicator as modified by RonT, but histogram bar color will be red on a down candle, green on an up candle
Author: Robert Rice