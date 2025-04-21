Indicators: Volume with MA and color of candle

New comment
 

Volume with MA and color of candle:

Volume indicator as modified by RonT, but histogram bar color will be red on a down candle, green on an up candle

Volume with MA and color of candle

Author: Robert Rice

 
Very thanks for this usefull indicator man! One question's, can u make it for MT5? Thanks alot!
 
Thank you so much!
 
mql5 version?
 
Automated-Trading:

Volume with MA and color of candle:

Author: Robert Rice

Thanks
New comment