Discussion of article "Extracting structured data from HTML pages using CSS selectors" - page 2
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Excuse me, is this html css selector not available now?
I downloaded the source code, but found that the writing method cannot be compiled.
MQL5 is constantly changing, which often breaks compatibility with existing source codes.
Try this one (attached).
New article Extracting structured data from HTML pages using CSS selectors has been published:
Author: Stanislav Korotky
I downloaded this EA and tried to compile it and there are so many errors!
for sure i am missing something, what it can be?!
EDITED/UPDATED:
I find-out that it is not FREE!! then why it is an article? a good way for advertising?
for sure, owner has rights to sell or publish for free but looks like it is a marketing trick or I am just making some easy thing bold?!
Given that MQL5 has changed a over the years, maybe the article's code is no longer completely valid and may need some adjustments.
Thanks Fernando for response, I find it for SALE! :)
the reason it is not working as main part of code including classes is not there.
Thanks Fernando for response, I find it for SALE! :)
the reason it is not working as main part of code including classes is not there.
Also the site's code (that's served on the front end) must have changed too .
What are you trying to extract?
I downloaded this EA and tried to compile it and there are so many errors!
for sure i am missing something, what it can be?!
EDITED/UPDATED:
I find-out that it is not FREE!! then why it is an article? a good way for advertising?
for sure, owner has rights to sell or publish for free but looks like it is a marketing trick or I am just making some easy thing bold?!
Did you read the article?
"If you need help in the setting up of CSS selectors for a specific web page, you can purchase WebDataExtractor (for MetaTrader 4, for MetaTrader 5) and receive recommendations as part of product support. However, the availability of source codes allows you to use the entire functionality and expand it if necessary. This is absolutely free."
As for compilation - it works for me without an error. I'm attaching the source codes.