What I Do In these Option In Signal ?

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Hello

look image

signal


Now I see More From Signal Like

Signal By Currency USD Or By EUR Or Any Else 

And I see Signal Invest By 100 $ OR 1000 Eur OR 500 Any Else

And I See Signal Create Orders By 0.01 Lot Or 0.05 Lot Or 0.1 Lot Or 1 Lot

Now , How I Join With Any Signal These But based on my account type, currency and amount??

Example My Account USD , Amount 200 $

If I join In Signal Create order 1 Lot , if This Order Down To loss one point I finish :)

How I can used This Signal But without 1 lot , Create 0.01 Lot ? If these Signal Close Order after 100 Point Profits , I want Close After 50 Points , if this signal Amount Eur But My signal USD  , if this signal invest 1000 usd or eur , my account 200 usd only  ?

I want what i write In these Option In this Image Above And What Mean Every Option There ??

thank you

 
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:

Hello

look image


Now I see More From Signal Like

Signal By Currency USD Or By EUR Or Any Else 

And I see Signal Invest By 100 $ OR 1000 Eur OR 500 Any Else

And I See Signal Create Orders By 0.01 Lot Or 0.05 Lot Or 0.1 Lot Or 1 Lot

Now , How I Join With Any Signal These But based on my account type, currency and amount??

Example My Account USD , Amount 200 $

If I join In Signal Create order 1 Lot , if This Order Down To loss one point I finish :)

How I can used This Signal But without 1 lot , Create 0.01 Lot ? If these Signal Close Order after 100 Point Profits , I want Close After 50 Points , if this signal Amount Eur But My signal USD  , if this signal invest 1000 usd or eur , my account 200 usd only  ?

I want what i write In these Option In this Image Above And What Mean Every Option There ??

thank you

The lot size when copying a signal is calculated automatically by the copying ratio.

The copying ratio is calculated based on the balances, currencies and leverages of the signal's and subscriber's accounts.

You can decrease the copying ratio by decreasing the participation percentage (Use no more than ... % of Deposit) in signals settings, but you can't increase it more than the max 95%.

You can't change the lot size of individual orders automatically.

[Deleted]  
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:

Hello

look image


Now I see More From Signal Like

Signal By Currency USD Or By EUR Or Any Else 

And I see Signal Invest By 100 $ OR 1000 Eur OR 500 Any Else

And I See Signal Create Orders By 0.01 Lot Or 0.05 Lot Or 0.1 Lot Or 1 Lot

Now , How I Join With Any Signal These But based on my account type, currency and amount??

Example My Account USD , Amount 200 $

If I join In Signal Create order 1 Lot , if This Order Down To loss one point I finish :)

How I can used This Signal But without 1 lot , Create 0.01 Lot ? If these Signal Close Order after 100 Point Profits , I want Close After 50 Points , if this signal Amount Eur But My signal USD  , if this signal invest 1000 usd or eur , my account 200 usd only  ?

I want what i write In these Option In this Image Above And What Mean Every Option There ??

thank you

I believe the link below will help you a lot
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
If you want to copy trading operations performed by a provider, you should subscribe to a signal. A weekly or monthly fee may be charged for the subscription. A valid MQL5.community account is required for a signal subscription. Specify the account details in the platform settings, tab Community. If you do not have an account yet, please...
 
thank you for all :)
[Deleted]  
You are welcome and happy trading.
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