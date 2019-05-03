What I Do In these Option In Signal ?
Hello
look image
Now I see More From Signal Like
Signal By Currency USD Or By EUR Or Any Else
And I see Signal Invest By 100 $ OR 1000 Eur OR 500 Any Else
And I See Signal Create Orders By 0.01 Lot Or 0.05 Lot Or 0.1 Lot Or 1 Lot
Now , How I Join With Any Signal These But based on my account type, currency and amount??
Example My Account USD , Amount 200 $
If I join In Signal Create order 1 Lot , if This Order Down To loss one point I finish :)
How I can used This Signal But without 1 lot , Create 0.01 Lot ? If these Signal Close Order after 100 Point Profits , I want Close After 50 Points , if this signal Amount Eur But My signal USD , if this signal invest 1000 usd or eur , my account 200 usd only ?
I want what i write In these Option In this Image Above And What Mean Every Option There ??
thank you
The lot size when copying a signal is calculated automatically by the copying ratio.
The copying ratio is calculated based on the balances, currencies and leverages of the signal's and subscriber's accounts.
You can decrease the copying ratio by decreasing the participation percentage (Use no more than ... % of Deposit) in signals settings, but you can't increase it more than the max 95%.
You can't change the lot size of individual orders automatically.
Hello
look image
Now I see More From Signal Like
Signal By Currency USD Or By EUR Or Any Else
And I see Signal Invest By 100 $ OR 1000 Eur OR 500 Any Else
And I See Signal Create Orders By 0.01 Lot Or 0.05 Lot Or 0.1 Lot Or 1 Lot
Now , How I Join With Any Signal These But based on my account type, currency and amount??
Example My Account USD , Amount 200 $
If I join In Signal Create order 1 Lot , if This Order Down To loss one point I finish :)
How I can used This Signal But without 1 lot , Create 0.01 Lot ? If these Signal Close Order after 100 Point Profits , I want Close After 50 Points , if this signal Amount Eur But My signal USD , if this signal invest 1000 usd or eur , my account 200 usd only ?
I want what i write In these Option In this Image Above And What Mean Every Option There ??
thank you
I believe the link below will help you a lot
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- www.metatrader5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello
look image
Now I see More From Signal Like
Signal By Currency USD Or By EUR Or Any Else
And I see Signal Invest By 100 $ OR 1000 Eur OR 500 Any Else
And I See Signal Create Orders By 0.01 Lot Or 0.05 Lot Or 0.1 Lot Or 1 Lot
Now , How I Join With Any Signal These But based on my account type, currency and amount??
Example My Account USD , Amount 200 $
If I join In Signal Create order 1 Lot , if This Order Down To loss one point I finish :)
How I can used This Signal But without 1 lot , Create 0.01 Lot ? If these Signal Close Order after 100 Point Profits , I want Close After 50 Points , if this signal Amount Eur But My signal USD , if this signal invest 1000 usd or eur , my account 200 usd only ?
I want what i write In these Option In this Image Above And What Mean Every Option There ??
thank you