Try to create Arrow by OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE

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Hi

I try to create Arrow by X,Y distance but not success.

I know Object Arrow need Time and Price for place it.But I want to create by another way.

How to convert X,Y to Time and Price. Or How to create arrow like this.


Thank You.

arrow

   string name_m1 = "m1";
ObjectCreate(0,name_m1, OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,0,0); //draw an up arrow
ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
   ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_dist+100);// X coordinate
   ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance+n);// Y coordinate
ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_COLOR,Blue);


 

 

Hello you can use a Label with font "windings" and the arrow code 


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create a text label                                              | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool LabelCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                 const string            name="Label",             // label name 
                 const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                 const int               x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                 const int               y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                 const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                 const string            text="Label",             // text 
                 const string            font="Arial",             // font 
                 const int               font_size=10,             // font size 
                 const color             clr=clrRed,               // color 
                 const double            angle=0.0,                // text slope 
                 const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type 
                 const bool              back=false,               // in the background 
                 const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                 const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                 const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create a text label 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create text label! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set label coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set the slope angle of the text 
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle); 
//--- set anchor type 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); 
//--- set color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Hello you can use a Label with font "windings" and the arrow code 


Thank you Marco vd Heijden.

I try to do this .But not good result.
Please advice me to solve it.
Thank you.

arrow 

   string name_m1 = name+"m1";
   ObjectCreate(name_m1, OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); //
   ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_CORNER, 0);    // Reference corner
   ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_dist+100);// X coordinate
   ObjectSet(name_m1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance+n);// Y coordinate
   ObjectSetText(name_m1,CharToStr(217),12,"Wingdings",clrGreenYellow);


  

 
Suttisak Boonla:

I try to do this .But not good result.

In your country maybe you have another character on Wingdings number 217.

You may be able to use "Wingdings 3". You can find it easily by searching on Google.

 
Naguisa Unada:

In your country maybe you have another character on Wingdings number 217.

You may be able to use "Wingdings 3". You can find it easily by searching on Google.


Thank you.

 
How to do that in MQL5?
 
WeHu58:
How to do that in MQL5?

This is the MQL4 section so please don't ask about MQL5. 

Code for objects in MQL5 is similar. The example given by Marco is exactly the same as MQL5. 

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