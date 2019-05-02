Calling icustom with variable parameters
Just checked. Its the same name :(.
There's weird, because when I tested your code, I have these in an expert:
input string confirmationIndicatorName1=""; input string confirmationIndicatorInputs1="5, 2,4, 64,3"; string confInputs1[]; int damiani; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); string text=confirmationIndicatorInputs1; StringReplace(text," ",""); ArraySetAsSeries(confInputs1,true); for(int i=0;i<StringLen(text);i++) { int comma = StringFind(text,",",i); if(StringSubstr(text,i,comma-i)!=",") { ArrayResize(confInputs1,ArraySize(confInputs1)+1,0); confInputs1[ArraySize(confInputs1)-1]=StringSubstr(text,i,comma-i); } if(comma==-1)break; i=comma; } ArrayPrint(confInputs1); damiani = iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,"Damiani_Volatmeter 2018",text); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
and I created a dummy indicator named as Damiani_Volatmeter 2018:
//--- input parameters input string Input1; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Print ("Input1 = ", Input1); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
I get:
First line printed by expert, the rest printed by the dummy indicator - proved that the method works.
So if yours can't work, and you're sure the name's correct, how about checking if your indicator can receive a string input in the first place?
There's weird, because when I tested your code, I have these in an expert:
and I created a dummy indicator named as Damiani_Volatmeter 2018:
I get:
First line printed by expert, the rest printed by the dummy indicator - proved that the method works.
So if yours can't work, and you're sure the name's correct, how about checking if your indicator can receive a string input in the first place?
Well, thats a good question and might be the origin of the problem.
This is the code of the indicator, and I think it does not accept a string as input parameter. I was hoping that mt5 read the inputs just as a string.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Damiani_Volatmeter.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "Damiani volatmeter oscillator" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot P #property indicator_label1 "P" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot M #property indicator_label2 "M" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- enums enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_YES = 1, // Yes INPUT_NO = 0 // No }; //--- input parameters input uint InpViscosity = 13; // ATR Viscosity input uint InpAtrSedimentation= 40; //ATR Sedimentation input uint InpStdViscosity = 20; // STD Viscosity input uint InpSedimentation = 100; // STD Sedimentation input double InpThreshold = 1.4; // Threshold input ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpLagSuppressor = INPUT_YES; // Lag suppressor input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price //--- indicator buffers double BufferP[]; double BufferM[]; double BufferATRV[]; double BufferATRS[]; double BufferDevV[]; double BufferDevS[]; //--- global variables double threshold; int ATRviscosity; int STDviscosity; int ATRsedimentation; int STDsedimentation; int handle_atrv; int handle_atrs; int handle_devv; int handle_devs; int period_max; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- set global variables ATRviscosity=int(InpViscosity<1 ? 1 : InpViscosity); STDviscosity=int(InpStdViscosity<1 ? 1 : InpStdViscosity); ATRsedimentation=int(InpAtrSedimentation<2 ? 2 : InpAtrSedimentation); STDsedimentation=int(InpSedimentation<2 ? 2 : InpSedimentation); period_max=fmax(STDsedimentation,ATRsedimentation); threshold=InpThreshold; //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferP,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferM,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferATRV,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferATRS,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferDevV,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferDevS,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- setting indicator parameters IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Damiani volatmeter ("+(string)ATRviscosity+","+(string)ATRsedimentation+","+DoubleToString(threshold,1)+")"); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits()); //--- setting plot buffer parameters PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); //--- setting buffer arrays as timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(BufferP,true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferM,true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferATRV,true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferATRS,true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDevV,true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDevS,true); //--- create MA's handles ResetLastError(); handle_atrv=iATR(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,ATRviscosity); if(handle_atrv==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("The iATR(",(string)ATRviscosity,") object was not created: Error ",GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } handle_atrs=iATR(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,ATRsedimentation); if(handle_atrs==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("The iATR(",(string)ATRsedimentation,") object was not created: Error ",GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } handle_devv=iStdDev(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,STDviscosity,0,MODE_LWMA,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle_devv==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("The iStdDev(",(string)STDviscosity,") object was not created: Error ",GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } handle_devs=iStdDev(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,STDsedimentation,0,MODE_LWMA,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle_devs==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("The iStdDev(",(string)STDsedimentation,") object was not created: Error ",GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Проверка и расчёт количества просчитываемых баров if(rates_total<fmax(period_max,4)) return 0; //--- Проверка и расчёт количества просчитываемых баров int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(limit>1) { limit=rates_total-period_max-4; ArrayInitialize(BufferP,0); ArrayInitialize(BufferM,0); ArrayInitialize(BufferATRV,0); ArrayInitialize(BufferATRS,0); ArrayInitialize(BufferDevV,0); ArrayInitialize(BufferDevS,0); } //--- Подготовка данных int count=(limit>1 ? rates_total : 1),copied=0; copied=CopyBuffer(handle_atrs,0,0,count,BufferATRS); if(copied!=count) return 0; copied=CopyBuffer(handle_atrv,0,0,count,BufferATRV); if(copied!=count) return 0; copied=CopyBuffer(handle_devs,0,0,count,BufferDevS); if(copied!=count) return 0; copied=CopyBuffer(handle_devv,0,0,count,BufferDevV); if(copied!=count) return 0; //--- Расчёт индикатора for(int i=limit; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--) { double ATR_V=BufferATRV[i]; double ATR_S=BufferATRS[i]; double StdDev_V=BufferDevV[i]; double StdDev_S=BufferDevS[i]; if(ATR_S!=0. && StdDev_S!=0.) { double s1=BufferP[i+1]; double s3=BufferP[i+3]; BufferP[i]=(InpLagSuppressor ? ATR_V/ATR_S+(s1-s3)/2.0 : ATR_V/ATR_S); BufferM[i]=threshold-StdDev_V/StdDev_S; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Well, thats a good question and might be the origin of the problem.
This is the code of the indicator, and I think it does not accept a string as input parameter. I was hoping that mt5 read the inputs just as a string.
No. mt5 reads according to the type that was declared within the indicator.
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Hello everyone!
is it possible to call iCustom with different parameters that started as a string input?
I'll post some photos of what I mean.
This is where the user set the inputs of the indicator:
and this is how I am eliminating spaces and treating the input:
Okay...so I'm not using the array, but instead the text from where the array is built from.
I get an error that is the error 4002 (2019.05.01 19:56:44.319 2019.04.01 00:00:00 cannot load custom indicator 'Damiani_Volatmeter 2018' [4002]).
At first, I don't know if what I am doing is doable, but in case it is, what I'm doing wrong?
Thank you!