Trades Suddenly Turning Negative

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Hello Community,

I'm currently trading with an EA that I developed. Earlier today while in trades, after the day close my trades suddenly turned negative even-though both were at break-even and at a profit (see rightmost chart on attached screenshot).

Has this happened to anyone?

Thanks in advance for your comments!

 
  1. Please don't post a link to or attach an image, just insert the image.
              Messages Editor

  2. Your image shows the two trades had no SL. They were not at break-even.
 
William Roeder:
  1. Please don't post a link to or attach an image, just insert the image.
              Messages Editor

  2. Your image shows the two trades had no SL. They were not at break-even.

Hey William, sorry about the image. I attached it since I don't have the image option on here.

As for the trades, that's not what im asking. It's not like I got margin called. If you look at the image again you will see that the 0.20 lot trade is clearly in profit by over 100 points and the 0.10 trade is at breakeven. My EA has a built in SL.

 
Christian Schwagereit:

Hey William, sorry about the image. I attached it since I don't have the image option on here.

As for the trades, that's not what im asking. It's not like I got margin called. If you look at the image again you will see that the 0.20 lot trade is clearly in profit by over 100 points and the 0.10 trade is at breakeven. My EA has a built in SL.

Have you considered the SPREAD ?

Turn on the ASK-Line might help.

 
Soewono Effendi:
Have you considered the SPREAD ?

Turn on the ASK-Line might help.

Hey! Yes I did. However I'm on a low spread account. How could the spread possibly be 6$ for a 0.1 lot trade on what is allegedly a no or very low spread account. Average spread for my account on that currency pair should be 0.92.
 

Why can spread not be $6 on a 0.1 Position ?

Have you seen the spreads of well over 200 when market opens ? 

If you open a position at that time you can discard average spread there is no such thing.

It's your job to make sure you got the most attractive deal, and that also includes swaps and commissions.

Even in a trade the spread can jump up so you need to use protection to handle that or your results will always be below average.

Understand that there are a lot of traders who trade the same strategy and so there are clusters of stop loss and take profit.

Once price moves into such a cluster zone there will be a cascade of orders and that will have it's affect on supply and demand. 

 
Christian Schwagereit:

Hello Community,

I'm currently trading with an EA that I developed. Earlier today while in trades, after the day close my trades suddenly turned negative even-though both were at break-even and at a profit (see rightmost chart on attached screenshot).

Has this happened to anyone?

Thanks in advance for your comments!

All is wider Spread 

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Why can spread not be $6 on a 0.1 Position ?

Have you seen the spreads of well over 200 when market opens ? 

If you open a position at that time you can discard average spread there is no such thing.

It's your job to make sure you got the most attractive deal, and that also includes swaps and commissions.

Even in a trade the spread can jump up so you need to use protection to handle that or your results will always be below average.

Understand that there are a lot of traders who trade the same strategy and so there are clusters of stop loss and take profit.

Once price moves into such a cluster zone there will be a cascade of orders and that will have it's affect on supply and demand. 

Hey Marco! Thanks for your message. Hadn't experienced such big spreads before. I appreciate you sharing this. It's good to know this moving on in the future.
 
It can go negative if your roll over is negative
 
Christian Schwagereit:

Hey

William, sorry about the image. I attached it since I don't have the image option on here.


Try to put FULL SCREEN  to see if you get the symbol image & give a feedback



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