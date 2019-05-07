Trades Suddenly Turning Negative
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Please don't post a link to or attach an image, just insert the image.
Messages Editor
- Your image shows the two trades had no SL. They were not at break-even.
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Please don't post a link to or attach an image, just insert the image.
Messages Editor
- Your image shows the two trades had no SL. They were not at break-even.
Hey William, sorry about the image. I attached it since I don't have the image option on here.
As for the trades, that's not what im asking. It's not like I got margin called. If you look at the image again you will see that the 0.20 lot trade is clearly in profit by over 100 points and the 0.10 trade is at breakeven. My EA has a built in SL.
Hey William, sorry about the image. I attached it since I don't have the image option on here.
As for the trades, that's not what im asking. It's not like I got margin called. If you look at the image again you will see that the 0.20 lot trade is clearly in profit by over 100 points and the 0.10 trade is at breakeven. My EA has a built in SL.
Have you considered the SPREAD ?
Why can spread not be $6 on a 0.1 Position ?
Have you seen the spreads of well over 200 when market opens ?
If you open a position at that time you can discard average spread there is no such thing.
It's your job to make sure you got the most attractive deal, and that also includes swaps and commissions.
Even in a trade the spread can jump up so you need to use protection to handle that or your results will always be below average.
Understand that there are a lot of traders who trade the same strategy and so there are clusters of stop loss and take profit.
Once price moves into such a cluster zone there will be a cascade of orders and that will have it's affect on supply and demand.
Hello Community,
I'm currently trading with an EA that I developed. Earlier today while in trades, after the day close my trades suddenly turned negative even-though both were at break-even and at a profit (see rightmost chart on attached screenshot).
Has this happened to anyone?
Thanks in advance for your comments!
All is wider Spread
Why can spread not be $6 on a 0.1 Position ?
Have you seen the spreads of well over 200 when market opens ?
If you open a position at that time you can discard average spread there is no such thing.
It's your job to make sure you got the most attractive deal, and that also includes swaps and commissions.
Even in a trade the spread can jump up so you need to use protection to handle that or your results will always be below average.
Understand that there are a lot of traders who trade the same strategy and so there are clusters of stop loss and take profit.
Once price moves into such a cluster zone there will be a cascade of orders and that will have it's affect on supply and demand.
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Hello Community,
I'm currently trading with an EA that I developed. Earlier today while in trades, after the day close my trades suddenly turned negative even-though both were at break-even and at a profit (see rightmost chart on attached screenshot).
Has this happened to anyone?
Thanks in advance for your comments!