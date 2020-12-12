Experts: Different Signals Counting from indicator into EA via iCustom

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Different Signals Counting from indicator into EA via iCustom:

If you make your own EA with iCustom from any indicator, but you don't know which signals from indicator via iCustom work? This EA help you.

Different Signals Counting from indicator into EA via iCustom

Author: hacibroker

 
can i have ex4 file?
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