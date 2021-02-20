Experts: Consolidation Breakout
Hello,
thank you for your EA's
I have noticed that the Strategy Tester Report for this Consolidation Breakout EA have the same numbers and graph than the Trend Reversal EA posted on April 21st.
Is there an error?
Hello
You're right,
The result is the same on the strategy tester,
The difference is in live trading because of the graphic object
Hello
You're right,
The result is the same on the strategy tester,
The difference is in live trading because of the graphic object
Hello,
thank you for your response.
Does it mean that backtesting is irrelevant for those EAs?
Hello,
thank you for your response.
Does it mean that backtesting is irrelevant for those EAs?
No
You need to perform tests,
In live trading everything works together indicators and graphic objects .
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
This's really horrible instruction for newbies like us. I dont even know how to do the correct setting for this EA. ...
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
This's really horrible instruction for newbies like us. I dont even know how to do the correct setting for this EA. ...
The main idea of the video is to let you understand the steps you need to go through in testing,
All you have to do is place maximum and minimum values displayed on the EA's page (under "parameters") in the appropriate column in the table
hi
When i run it with strategy tester it doesn't trade and just shows on the graph
hi
When i run it with strategy tester it doesn't trade and just shows on the graph
Hello
The market is closed on weekends, try trading when the market is open :
From Sunday at twelve at night to Friday at twelve at night.
Hello Tzadik!
This EA is 🔥, would you make it available for MT5 too?
Best regards
Jose Raposo
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Consolidation Breakout:
"Consolidation Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 3 Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades after convergence breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik