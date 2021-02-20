Experts: Consolidation Breakout

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Consolidation Breakout:

"Consolidation Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 3 Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades after convergence breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Consolidation Breakout

Author: Aharon Tzadik 

Consolidation Breakout
Consolidation Breakout
  • www.mql5.com
"Consolidation Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 3  Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades after convergence breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. : Naked trading-Trade after consolidation breakout. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the...
 

Hello,

thank you for your EA's

I have noticed that the Strategy Tester Report for this Consolidation Breakout EA have the same numbers and graph than the Trend Reversal EA posted on April 21st.

Is there an error?

 
raymonk999:

Hello
You're right,
The result is the same on the strategy tester,
The difference is in live trading because of the graphic object

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello
You're right,
The result is the same on the strategy tester,
The difference is in live trading because of the graphic object

Hello,

thank you for your response.

Does it mean that backtesting is irrelevant for those EAs?

 
raymonk999:

Hello,

thank you for your response.

Does it mean that backtesting is irrelevant for those EAs?

No
You need to perform tests,
In live trading everything works together indicators and graphic objects .

 

How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

This's really horrible instruction for newbies like us. I dont even know how to do the correct setting for this EA. ...

 
hdbtcking:

How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

This's really horrible instruction for newbies like us. I dont even know how to do the correct setting for this EA. ...

Hello
The main idea of the video is to let you understand the steps you need to go through in testing,
All you have to do is place maximum and minimum values displayed on the EA's page (under "parameters") in the appropriate column in the table
 

hi

When i run it with strategy tester it doesn't trade and  just shows on the graph

Files:
Untitled.jpg  580 kb
 
Hamid Aryanfar:

hi

When i run it with strategy tester it doesn't trade and  just shows on the graph

Hello

The market is closed on weekends, try trading when the market is open :

From Sunday at twelve at night to Friday at twelve at night.

 

Hello Tzadik!

  This EA is 🔥, would you make it available for MT5 too?

  Best regards

  Jose Raposo

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