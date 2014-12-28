Strategy tester timeframes

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My strategy tester only allows selection of timeframes from PERIOD_H4 and above. I cannot select smaller timeframes. I have tried modifying the common.ini file in the config folder but this has not worked. Has anybody  had such a problem?
 

There is not a problem with timeframes - you can see it :

 
newdigital:

There is not a problem with timeframes - you can see it :

Am using a mac. Let me try updating X11 Quartz
 
That's what I also get when I use wine. Did you find a solution ?
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