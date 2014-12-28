Strategy tester timeframes
My strategy tester only allows selection of timeframes from PERIOD_H4 and above. I cannot select smaller timeframes. I have tried modifying the common.ini file in the config folder but this has not worked. Has anybody had such a problem?
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There is not a problem with timeframes - you can see it :
- You can download Metatrader 5 from the links (located below this thread) and select your broker after that.
- If your question is about Metatrader 4 so it is the other forum (we are for MT5 here).
- General and detailed info about strategy tester in Meyatrader 5 - read this thread All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
newdigital:Am using a mac. Let me try updating X11 Quartz
There is not a problem with timeframes - you can see it :
There is not a problem with timeframes - you can see it :
- You can download Metatrader 5 from the links (located below this thread) and select your broker after that.
- If your question is about Metatrader 4 so it is the other forum (we are for MT5 here).
- General and detailed info about strategy tester in Meyatrader 5 - read this thread All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
That's what I also get when I use wine. Did you find a solution ?
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