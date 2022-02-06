Experts: Simple 2MA I
Hello
Why didn't you read the instructions on the EA's page ?
Why you show me that kind of graph with random parameters, without investing few second to optimize ?
You need to perform optimization and not just press the "start" button with random parameters.
How to perform back test:
Please learn to use EAs .
- 2018.12.28
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and logically, how much is better for parameters of it ? (default is 30.0 and 30.0)
and the second question is , I was able to see the Trendline at BACKTEST, but on the live trading I couldn't see that use any single Trend line ?!!!
"Break Even" will make the EA brake even if the trend goes against you. logically you need to perform optimization back testing for optimal value, if there is some thing wrong with the trading try another platform
also make sure that it is not an ECN broker this EA has been tested and it works fine.
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Simple 2MA I:
"Simple 2MA I" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik