MQL5 EA Product Validation Errors Daily Feed - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
After checking this function on every places where my EA tries to submit trades I realize the "Not Enough Money" error was not there anymore but then it started to show new error which is Log File Size Exceeded
one message about the lack of money is enough
one message about the lack of money is enough
For the testing purpose I decided to see what happen if I try to fix the lot size to minimum lot instead of printing. So I tried this:
Now I got strange errors. The validator is now trying to trade with currency size not lot size.
I am loosing my mind with this Automatic Validator.
The print function is commented out.
It will never pass if you do not write the error to the log.If you can't get it done you can also find help here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
For the testing purpose I decided to see what happen if I try to fix the lot size to minimum lot instead of printing. So I tried this:
Now I got strange errors. The validator is now trying to trade with currency size not lot size.
I am loosing my mind with this Automatic Validator.
try to do in your code as above
The print function is commented out.
It will never pass if you do not write the error to the log.If you can't get it done you can also find help here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
You are actually not helping at all. I know I have option to hire.
try to do in your code as above
Okey I am on it . Will get back soon with the result. Thanks .
try to do in your code as above
What is tekday?
What is tekday?
int tekday=0 global variable equal to the current daythe point is to notify the user about the lack of money only once a day
Don't waste your time. There is obviously something wrong with current Auto-validation process.
I tried with fixed minimum volume, and still it tries to open 2.000 lots !
So either they put the minimum volume on their server to 2,000 lots which is insane, or they force a 2,000 lots even when you asked for 0.01 which is not less insane.
If you try with hardcoded 0.01, it becomes :
There is never a 0.00 in the source code. So no idea what they are doing.