How to code ma of atr?
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Files:
ATR_X_EMA.mq4 4 kb
Try these :
Files:
ATREMA_Separate.mq4 5 kb
ATREMA_Chart.mq4 5 kb
Naguisa Unada:
Did you mention about this indicator?
if not, show me the image.
thx but these indicators have round number visualization problems, atr and ma should be expressed in 5 decimal points, because now data are 0.0003 and 0.0003 when data is different
Files:
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Hi, I need to code for my system:
- atr periods 7
- exponential ma of atr at 35 periods
I think that it would be a good indicator for scalping strategy. Thx for your attention.