How to code ma of atr?

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Hi, I need to code for my system:

- atr periods 7

- exponential ma of atr at 35 periods

I think that it would be a good indicator for scalping strategy. Thx for your attention.

 

Did you mention about this indicator?

if not, show me the image.

Files:
ATR_X_EMA.mq4  4 kb
 
Try these :
Files:
ATREMA_Separate.mq4  5 kb
ATREMA_Chart.mq4  5 kb
 
Naguisa Unada:

Did you mention about this indicator?

if not, show me the image.

thx but these indicators have round number visualization problems, atr and ma should be expressed in 5 decimal points, because now data are 0.0003 and 0.0003 when data is different

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