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Hi admin, I would like to remove my current Signal service (the Signal has no subscription on it at the moment) so I can add another one.
You can't change a signal to another, you can only delete it and add a new one.
Your broker doesn't offer XAUUSD symbol, that's your problem.Gold is a tricky symbol to trade, you must find a broker that offers it, coctact the signal provider for advice.
but i can trade xau/usd look the sreen
Your broker doesn't offer XAUUSD symbol, that's your problem.Gold is a tricky symbol to trade, you must find a broker that offers it, coctact the signal provider for advice.
it is maybe because i didn't opened the xau/usd graphic ?
but i can trade xau/usd look the sreen
I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for Gold/XAU/USD
Read this part of FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for Gold/XAU/USD
Read this part of FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
i have only one, do you know a method to test if he is gonna copy the next signal ? i know xau usd are off today but with another pairs
I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for Gold/XAU/USD
Read this part of FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
and do you why when i open my computer i got the message "synchronized with 0 positions" in my phone ? i renting a virtual server ... why i got this when i open my computer ... i'm getting tired...
Yes, I see your image from this broker's MT4.
And this is my image (from same broker) - yes, just one symbol for Gold:
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My opinion:
If you subscribe to the signal, and one symbol is not copied - it may be related to the following cases:
And in any case - any issue (about why and what) are wtitten on the log files.
So, you should read those files to understand something.
If not (if nothing) so - it may be the broker's issue (there are some brokers who do not like the Signal service in general for example).
You can't change a signal to another, you can only delete it and add a new one.
So how do I delete it, can you help?
Right side of signal page.