demo signal provider - page 2

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Benjamin Onyekwere:
Hi admin, I would like to remove my current Signal service (the Signal has no subscription on it at the moment) so I can add another one.
How do I go about this?

You can't change a signal to another, you can only delete it and add a new one.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your broker doesn't offer XAUUSD symbol, that's your problem.

Gold is a tricky symbol to trade, you must find a broker that offers it, coctact the signal provider for advice.

but i can trade xau/usd look the sreen

Files:
symboll.PNG  41 kb
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your broker doesn't offer XAUUSD symbol, that's your problem.

Gold is a tricky symbol to trade, you must find a broker that offers it, coctact the signal provider for advice.

it is maybe because i didn't opened the xau/usd graphic ?

 
Ibrahim Genel:

but i can trade xau/usd look the sreen

I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for Gold/XAU/USD
Read this part of FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13 

If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 The most frequently asked questions related to the S...
 
Sergey Golubev:

I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for Gold/XAU/USD
Read this part of FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13 

If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.

i have only one, do you know a method to test if he is gonna copy the next signal ? i know xau usd are off today but with another pairs

 
Sergey Golubev:

I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for Gold/XAU/USD
Read this part of FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13 

If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.

and do you why when i open my computer i got the message "synchronized with 0 positions" in my phone ? i renting a virtual server ... why i got this when i open my computer ... i'm getting tired...

 

Yes, I see your image from this broker's MT4.
And this is my image (from same broker) - yes, just one symbol for Gold: 

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My opinion:

If you subscribe to the signal, and one symbol is not copied - it may be related to the following cases:

  • broker's problems/issues (some brokers do not allow ...);
  • many pairs/etc with ../prefixes(read my previous reply; as you see - it is not our case);
  • if you use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 - so there may be some separated groups of issues ....;
  • lot size/etc issue (related to the signal provider);
  • and so on.

And in any case - any issue (about why and what) are wtitten on the log files.
So, you should read those files to understand something.

If not (if nothing) so - it may be the broker's issue (there are some brokers who do not like the Signal service in general for example).

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can't change a signal to another, you can only delete it and add a new one.

So how do I delete it, can you help?
Signal name is Zenero. Thanks
 
Benjamin Onyekwere:
So how do I delete it, can you help?
Signal name is Zenero. Thanks

Right side of signal page.


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