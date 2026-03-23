MT5 seems to freeze with 28 charts open with expert advisor
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I am running MT5 on Ubuntu/Wine. I have 28 charts open with a EA attached (on a demo account).
I noticed that my EA was missing good entry points, and I found that starting a single chart with EA on my Windows box would open the trade as expected. Further investigation seems to indicate that the MT5 on my Linux box freezes. My Linux box has 16 threads and 48GB memory.
Has anyone MT5 running with lots of charts open on Linux/Wine?
Has anyone suggestions on how to proceed?
I had a very similar EA active on MT4 for a long time and never had a problem running it on my Linux box.
Any information would be welcome.