Logging in to MQL5 community after registering with Google

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Hi all - so I registered using google and did NOT use a User name and Pwd.  I can and am logged into MQL5 on browser fine.

In MT4 you have the terminal that lets you log in and you need to to authenticate bots etc.  How do I Log In via this Terminal if I have registered in the below method?


 

I've never used google for login so - I have no idea sorry.

But you can go to your profile (by this link) - Settings - Security to see/established the password 9in the end of security page).
I mean: your login is robsherali (profile url = https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[login]) and your password ...?

 
Sergey Golubev:

I've never used google for login so - I have no idea sorry.

But you can go to your profile (by this link) - Settings - Security to see/established the password 9in the end of security page).
I mean: your login is robsherali (profile url = https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[login]) and your password ...?

Thanks Sergey however nothing is set there - if I attempt to change it the page requires current to be entered it does not pre-populate.



 
The issue I have is that I have just purchased a Bot through this - and I cant authenticate it because it  wants a U/P - which is google linked.  Doesnt seem MT4 Terminal has option to pick this up
 
have you tried this: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
 
Marco vd Heijden:
have you tried this: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

Perfect - worked a treat thanks Marco

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