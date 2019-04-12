Logging in to MQL5 community after registering with Google
I've never used google for login so - I have no idea sorry.
But you can go to your profile (by this link) - Settings - Security to see/established the password 9in the end of security page).
I mean: your login is robsherali (profile url = https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[login]) and your password ...?
I've never used google for login so - I have no idea sorry.
But you can go to your profile (by this link) - Settings - Security to see/established the password 9in the end of security page).
I mean: your login is robsherali (profile url = https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[login]) and your password ...?
Thanks Sergey however nothing is set there - if I attempt to change it the page requires current to be entered it does not pre-populate.
have you tried this: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Perfect - worked a treat thanks Marco
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all - so I registered using google and did NOT use a User name and Pwd. I can and am logged into MQL5 on browser fine.
In MT4 you have the terminal that lets you log in and you need to to authenticate bots etc. How do I Log In via this Terminal if I have registered in the below method?