Balance not showing up on platform

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I having a problem bringing up my acc balance info on the mt4 platform. When I login to my acc/platform, my acc balance is not shown. How do I have my funds transfered back to my Forex.com Acc?

 
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For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
 

If you are looking for account balance info so I think - you are already having trading demo (or trading real) account with the broker.
So, login to yout account in Metatrader to see -


 
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
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Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 
Sergey Golubev:

If you are looking for account balance info so I think - you are already having trading demo (or trading real) account with the broker.
So, login to yout account in Metatrader to see -


I have both a demo and Live acc. The balance used to appear but now it doesn't
 

Do the following steps:

(1) Uninstall your account

(2) Delete all user data. Option will appear during installation.

(3) Install platform again.

(4) Enter id, password and server address correctly


I hope you'll have no problems at all. For DEMO account, if it is unused for long time, it will not work.


Thanks

Paul

 

why is EGlobalTrade-Classic1 not showing in my MT4 platform server?

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