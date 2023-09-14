Balance not showing up on platform
MetaTrader 4 Help
- www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
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MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Where Do I start from?
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
Sergey Golubev:I have both a demo and Live acc. The balance used to appear but now it doesn't
If you are looking for account balance info so I think - you are already having trading demo (or trading real) account with the broker.
If you are looking for account balance info so I think - you are already having trading demo (or trading real) account with the broker.
So, login to yout account in Metatrader to see -
Do the following steps:
(1) Uninstall your account
(2) Delete all user data. Option will appear during installation.
(3) Install platform again.
(4) Enter id, password and server address correctly
I hope you'll have no problems at all. For DEMO account, if it is unused for long time, it will not work.
Thanks
Paul
why is EGlobalTrade-Classic1 not showing in my MT4 platform server?
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I having a problem bringing up my acc balance info on the mt4 platform. When I login to my acc/platform, my acc balance is not shown. How do I have my funds transfered back to my Forex.com Acc?