"Click" on button via WebRequest()
You need to understand how requests for sites are formed, I advise you to follow this link, there you can test various requests for sites and see what kind of answer you will receive.
Also, you should understand that "Click" is just a button, and the site to leave a line of this type http://www.clicl.com?val=Hello&Last=Pito... etc.
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Hi,
I have an EA that is feed with a file wich need to be extracted from internet every day from a web site. To do this mannualy I need to click on a button in this site and the file is downloaded (picture bellow), but I would like to do this automatically, Using WebRequest() https://www.mql5.com/pt/docs/network/webrequest I am able to connect to the web site, but I didn't find how to send a "click" on button to download the file, has someone any idea? Thanks in advance.
http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/market-data-e-indices/servicos-de-dados/market-data/consultas/mercado-a-vista/opcoes/posicoes-em-aberto/posicoes-em-aberto.htm?dataConsulta=09/04/2019&f=0