Experts: Triangle
Working in the tests without errors. Hovever, when it comes to real to real account, the messages below are being recieved: Error opening BUY order + Error opening SELL order
mahirn:
Working in the tests without errors. Hovever, when it comes to real to real account, the messages below are being recieved: Error opening BUY order + Error opening SELL order
Working in the tests without errors. Hovever, when it comes to real to real account, the messages below are being recieved: Error opening BUY order + Error opening SELL order
Hello
The message you have is Error opening BUY\SELL order:0 or 4202
This
error you can see only with ECN broker
the EA IS NOT BUILD FOR ECN BROKER.
Error opening SELL order : 4202:ERR_OBJECT_DOES_NOT_EXIST
This is not an error in the code, it says that the conditions of moving averages is true, but there is no signal from object trend line, this is only information not a malfunction, you can work with the EA ,it is fine .
Do not look at it at all
If it bothers you too much please do not work with the EA.
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Triangle:
"Triangle" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with fractals on chart and trades When a triangle is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik