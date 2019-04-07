indicator that divides/splits price from high and low

New comment
 

I am looking for an indicator that inputs a high and then a low and divides equally price between the high and low in half like in the picture. Obviously this is just a rough line dividing price from high and low but it's just used as an example. 


 
Did you try Fibonacci Retracement tool  which draws diagonal between two levels ?
 
paul selvan:
Did you try Fibonacci Retracement tool  which draws diagonal between two levels ?

How would fibonacci retracement divide price with line equally in range of high and low? Unless I am missing something, it would not. 

 
peterdyakowski11:

I am looking for an indicator that inputs a high and then a low and divides equally price between the high and low in half like in the picture.


Your picture only shows a diagonal  ..isnt this you call  "divides eqaually"?

But if not and you want the average price the same Fibonacci Retracement tool can make it : just keep Fibo levels 0 , 0.5 and 1

z

Chart EURUSD, H1, 2019.04.07 19:55 UTC, Ava Trade Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart EURUSD, H1, 2019.04.07 19:55 UTC, Ava Trade Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: H1. Broker: Ava Trade Ltd.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Real. Date: 2019.04.07 19:55 UTC.
 
paul selvan:

Your picture only shows a diagonal  ..isnt this you call  "divides eqaually"?

But if not and you want the average price the same Fibonacci Retracement tool can make it : just keep Fibo levels 0 , 0.5 and 1


I meant divides as in equal amount above and below line that was drawn on chart. 

New comment