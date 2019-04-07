indicator that divides/splits price from high and low
Did you try Fibonacci Retracement tool which draws diagonal between two levels ?
How would fibonacci retracement divide price with line equally in range of high and low? Unless I am missing something, it would not.
I am looking for an indicator that inputs a high and then a low and divides equally price between the high and low in half like in the picture.
Your picture only shows a diagonal ..isnt this you call "divides eqaually"?
But if not and you want the average price the same Fibonacci Retracement tool can make it : just keep Fibo levels 0 , 0.5 and 1
- www.mql5.com
Your picture only shows a diagonal ..isnt this you call "divides eqaually"?
But if not and you want the average price the same Fibonacci Retracement tool can make it : just keep Fibo levels 0 , 0.5 and 1
I meant divides as in equal amount above and below line that was drawn on chart.
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I am looking for an indicator that inputs a high and then a low and divides equally price between the high and low in half like in the picture. Obviously this is just a rough line dividing price from high and low but it's just used as an example.