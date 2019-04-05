Trading For Pips verses Trading for dollars
For you, a Forex Pip is? - the thread with discussionpoints == pips? - the thread with programming discussion
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It is my fervent opinion that the best way for traders to trade is to fix their mindset on the pips rather than on the dollar sign.
I can offer many reason why this is so but to keep it simple the dollars are behind the pips.
So if you practice and focus on gathering pips you will suddenly realize trading is actually easier than it seem. Since the biggest mistake of most traders is to go after the $$$.
Here is how to start focusing on the pips instead of the dollar......