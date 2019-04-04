My signal has too much growth to be displayed in public showcase?
Automatic warning machine is posting/deleting the warnings on the left side of the signal page,
and automatic ranking machine is making the decision about the ranking in public showcase.
Mostly - monthly. Means - if you improve your trading style concerning those warnings so it will be deleted (next month) and the signal will be ranked (automatically).
As this question was asked many time so you can read this small thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
Signals - Reliability
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
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How long should this last? Will this fix itself over time or does the mql5 ranking system just hate fast growing signals altogether?
Low drawdown, low max deposit load, average losses are smal, position hold times aren't short... I can't work out what else the problem could be except growth?
I can imagine that if my signal was displayed in the public showcase, at least a few people would find it attractive and want to try it out. But it seems like nobody will see it unless they randomly stumble accross my profile.
I'm new to this community, so maybe someone more familiar with the website can help me understand better. Thanks!