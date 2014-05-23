EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 18.05 - 25.05: Reversal - page 2
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newdigital, 2014.05.23 08:47
2014-05-23 06:00 GMT (or 08:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German GDP]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
EUR - German GDP = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy
==========
German GDP Growth Accelerates As Estimated
Germany's economic growth rebounded as previously estimated in the first quarter driven by domestic demand, the detailed report from Destatis showed Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent sequentially in the first quarter, up from 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter. The quarterly rate came in line with the provisional estimate published on May 15.
On a calendar-adjusted basis, GDP grew 2.3 percent year-on-year, faster than the 1.4 percent rise seen in the fourth quarter. This was the largest increase in over two years.
The price-adjusted GDP gained 2.5 percent, also faster than the 1.3 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter. The statistical office confirmed the annual figures.
The expenditure side breakdown of GDP showed that positive contributions were made by domestic demand only.
Gross fixed capital formation advanced at a faster pace of 3.2 percent on the previous quarter. Household final consumption expenditure climbed 0.7 percent on the fourth quarter. At the same time, general government expenditure grew only 0.4 percent.
However, the balance of exports and imports had a downward effect on the GDP growth. The increase in exports slowed to 0.2 percent from 2.5 percent, while the increase in imports accelerated to 2.2 percent.
EURUSD M5 : 7 pips range price movement by EUR - German GDP news event :
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Something Interesting in Financial Video May 2014
newdigital, 2014.05.23 18:35
The Crab Pattern - Harmonic Ratios and Explanation :
The Deep Crab Pattern - Harmonic Ratios and Explanation :
The charts were made by using free HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5
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Something Interesting in Financial Video May 2014
newdigital, 2014.05.23 22:23
Trading Video: EURUSD Near 200-Day Moving Average Break
The S&P 500 is within reach of a record high, and yet market sentiment lacks all of the bullish conviction that would normally accompany such an accomplishment. Volume joined volatility and collapsed as the symbolic benchmarks mark their progress. Between a lack of conviction in the prevailing trend and a refusal to ignite a cleansing fire of risk aversion, trading conditions are distinctly shaped. Shorter-term congestion and range trades are the higher probability setups under these conditions. Pairs like AUDUSD and NZDUSD exploit this short-term approach. Meanwhile there are pairs that carry unique fundamental and technical biases that can project through medium-term boundaries like EURUSD at its 200-day moving average and and the Yen crosses in varying stages of reversal. We look at the trading landscape in today's Trading Video.