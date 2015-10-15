NEED HELP!!! DESPERATE!!! ZigZag Indicator with alert!!!!
Hi everyone, I am new here, and I DESPERATE need something that maybe is very easy but for me is something that I cannot make myself... So I have a very good strategy that is based on MA and ZigZag indicator. I am using the classic ZigZag indicator and the only thing I need is a sound to be made everytime a new line is generated...(New trend). A message in the screen will also be great. I made a search on google and found a lot of indicators but I need something easy to use with JUST the sound change of the original.
It will be very helpull to me, because I need to sit in front of my computer for hours just to wait tha right moment, and I am tired with this...
Thanks a lot for any answer!!!
I posted this here because it seems easy as an idea to me. Maybe its not, so this is something else. But if it's easy for someone to help me why not?
So somebody could tell me if this is something easy or not. Thanks for the answer!
I posted this here because it seems easy as an idea to me. Maybe its not, so this is something else. But if it's easy for someone to help me why not?
So somebody could tell me if this is something easy or not. Thanks for the answer!
It's seems not easy for you at least
I wish you good luck waiting help here...otherwise you have Freelance section.
Hi everyone, I am new here, and I DESPERATE need something that maybe is very easy but for me is something that I cannot make myself... So I have a very good strategy that is based on MA and ZigZag indicator. I am using the classic ZigZag indicator and the only thing I need is a sound to be made everytime a new line is generated...(New trend). A message in the screen will also be great. I made a search on google and found a lot of indicators but I need something easy to use with JUST the sound change of the original.
It will be very helpull to me, because I need to sit in front of my computer for hours just to wait tha right moment, and I am tired with this...
Thanks a lot for any answer!!!
Hi 248600, maybe this article can help you.
Hi 248600, maybe this article can help you.
There is no "sound or message on the screen" in the code you proposed.
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angevoyageur, 2014.05.13 11:01
Please don't post an answer that can mislead people.
You can't use an account where you subscribed to a signal, to provide your own signal. Please read the rules about Signals service.
Hi every body.
Please introduce me a zigzag indicator with alert sound?! Thank you!
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Hi everyone, I am new here, and I DESPERATE need something that maybe is very easy but for me is something that I cannot make myself... So I have a very good strategy that is based on MA and ZigZag indicator. I am using the classic ZigZag indicator and the only thing I need is a sound to be made everytime a new line is generated...(New trend). A message in the screen will also be great. I made a search on google and found a lot of indicators but I need something easy to use with JUST the sound change of the original.
It will be very helpull to me, because I need to sit in front of my computer for hours just to wait tha right moment, and I am tired with this...
Thanks a lot for any answer!!!