Remove first line in output file
What did you try and what did cause the result above?
Because I think you only need to delete the following two lines.
Line 42-43.
//strline = "<DTYYYYMMDD>,<TIME>,<OPEN>,<HIGH>,<LOW>,<CLOSE>,<VOL>";
//FileWrite(handle, strline);
int OnInit(){ MqlRates rates [];Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:
- Terminal starts.
- Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
- OnInit is called.
- For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
- Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
- New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
- New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.
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Hi friends,
I have this code:
In output I want to remove first Line of this "<DTYYYYMMDD>,<TIME>,<OPEN>,<HIGH>,<LOW>,<CLOSE>,<VOL>" .
When I remove this line, I have first line empty and I do not want it.
Would you please help me how can I do that.
Thanks.