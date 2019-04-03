Why my balance unhide % growth

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I don't why my balance hide %growth for Feb and Mar


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Abnormal growths are ignored by the Signal service to protect potential subscribers.
(not yearly growth; it is about monthly growth or the growth which was achieved in very chort period of time)
It is the rule for everybody.
Read this thread for more information: Signals - Reliability 

Besides, you can look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page ("Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk" and more).

 
Sergey Golubev:

Abnormal growths are ignored by the Signal service to protect potential subscribers.
(not yearly growth; it is about monthly growth or the growth which was achieved in very chort period of time)
It is the rule for everybody.
Read this thread for more information: Signals - Reliability 

Besides, you can look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page ("Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk" and more).

thanks you so much. I understand.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Abnormal growths are ignored by the Signal service to protect potential subscribers.
(not yearly growth; it is about monthly growth or the growth which was achieved in very chort period of time)
It is the rule for everybody.
Read this thread for more information: Signals - Reliability 

Besides, you can look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page ("Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk" and more).

Do you know How to show rate growth of Feb and March? Thanks so much

 
Thai Manh Tai:

Do you know How to show rate growth of Feb and March? Thanks so much

The growth in grey color is ignored by Signal systems as abnormal growth (this is screenshot from your signal page):


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