Why my balance unhide % growth
Abnormal growths are ignored by the Signal service to protect potential subscribers.
(not yearly growth; it is about monthly growth or the growth which was achieved in very chort period of time)
It is the rule for everybody.
Read this thread for more information: Signals - Reliability
Besides, you can look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page ("Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk" and more).
Abnormal growths are ignored by the Signal service to protect potential subscribers.
(not yearly growth; it is about monthly growth or the growth which was achieved in very chort period of time)
It is the rule for everybody.
Read this thread for more information: Signals - Reliability
Besides, you can look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page ("Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk" and more).
thanks you so much. I understand.
Abnormal growths are ignored by the Signal service to protect potential subscribers.
(not yearly growth; it is about monthly growth or the growth which was achieved in very chort period of time)
It is the rule for everybody.
Read this thread for more information: Signals - Reliability
Besides, you can look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page ("Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk" and more).
Do you know How to show rate growth of Feb and March? Thanks so much
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I don't why my balance hide %growth for Feb and Mar
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