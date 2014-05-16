economic calendar
ok but I'm trying to automate the download by ftp for integration in my EA
You can read this article Building an Automatic News Trader - hope it helps
to complex for me
i will continue manually ....
yes it'possible
i would prefer a ftp access but world is not perfect
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hi
where can i download a economic calendar with ftp
thank's