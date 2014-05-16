economic calendar

New comment
 

hi

where can i download a economic calendar with ftp

thank's 

 

In Metatrader 5: Toolbar - Calendar.

You can export calendar if necessary to work with it offline for example.

 
ok but I'm trying to automate the download by ftp for integration in my EA
 
You can read this article Building an Automatic News Trader - hope it helps
 

to complex for me 

 

i will continue manually  .... 

 
zartan:

to complex for me 

 

i will continue manually  .... 

Maybe this one.
 

yes it'possible 

i would prefer a ftp access but world is not perfect 

New comment