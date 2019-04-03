Receive by SMS the trading signals of my subscription to an MT4 trader ?
I am following a trader on MT4. Is it possible to receive an SMS as soon as a position is open related to the trader to which I am subscribed. Conversely, I do not want to receive SMS from my expert advisor who is on the same account as my signal subscribers. Is all this possible and how to do ?
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Its a great point! I am a signal provider and haven't experienced the side of being a subscriber. I thought this was part of the service by MQL5. SMS to phone and/or emails aswell on every single trade taken
Otherwise, you are a bit blind on what is being opened and closed. If its not available through the signal subscriber service, then maybe there is an EA for it? These days, there are EAs for everything. To notify you every time a trade is executed on your account is the type of EA I am referring to
Regards
Thank you for this beginning of answer. The problem with having an EA for this is that I do not yet know the currency on which the trade will be made. Or I have to put the EA on all currencies, which I can not do because I already have EAs that run on certain currencies.
you can write/run an EA that send notification whenever the order pool changes, increase or decrease in positions, and additionally you could specify something like magic numbers so that only a change from the specified EA's would generate push notifications.
Ok, thanks for the response. So a developer could create me this on the freelance section of the site. Is it complicated to realize ? And what price can I expect to have this type of expert advisor ?
David CAUJOLLE:
that is depends on developer,
David CAUJOLLE:
I am following a trader on MT4. Is it possible to receive an SMS as soon as a position is open related to the trader to which I am subscribed. Conversely, I do not want to receive SMS from my expert advisor who is on the same account as my signal subscribers. Is all this possible and how to do ?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| HaskayafxDayiSMSKontrolEA.mq4 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict bool start = true; int ToplamOrder=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ToplamOrder=OrdersTotal(); //OnSMSKontrol(); // OnSMSGonder("MT4 MESAJ"); //--- create timer // EventSetTimer(60); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer //EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { string Mesaj=""; if(ToplamOrder!=OrdersTotal()) { Mesaj="Old Order Count:"+ToplamOrder+" New Order Total:"+OrdersTotal(); ToplamOrder=OrdersTotal(); OnSMSGonder(" Total Orders Changed!."+Mesaj); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- // Print("sds"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnSMSGonder(string GlnMesaj) { string cookie=NULL,headers; char post[],result[]; int res; // Please Change Your SMS company. this example Turkish SMS companty vatanss.com string google_url="http://panel.vatansms.com/panel/smsgonder1N.php?kno=XXXXXX&kul_ad=0xxxxxxxx&sifre=xxxxxxxx&gonderen=abcbadba&mesaj="+GlnMesaj+"&numaralar=444444444&tur=Normal"; ResetLastError(); int timeout=5000; res=WebRequest("GET",google_url,cookie,NULL,timeout,post,0,result,headers); //--- Checking errors if(res==-1) { Print("Error in WebRequest. Error code =",GetLastError()); //--- Perhaps the URL is not listed, display a message about the necessity to add the address MessageBox("Add the address '"+google_url+"' in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Expert Advisors'","Error",MB_ICONINFORMATION); } }
OK thank you very much, I will try this even i'm very bad in programmation.
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