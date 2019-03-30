Backtest Report

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This is kina relax EA. This EA backtest only put 134 trades in 4 years. Averagely 3 trades per month. It makes 2513 net profit in 43 months. It's about 7% annual return.
SL 100 and TP 200 points. Maximal drawdown 581.42 (4.74%)
Any Comments if this is practicable in real?
Thank you
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Strategy Tester ReportxTrader