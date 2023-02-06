VPS support real time signal subscription even if my PC is off?
mygreensun:Yes it is
I need to link my trading account to my subscribed signal real time. If I register a virtual server, then my trading account is always linked to the signal even if my computer doesn't turn on?
Hi
I have subscribed to a signal in MQL5 and rented a VPS from MQL5. I have set up according to the instructions and all subscriptions and connection seems ok.
Howver the moment I switch off my computer, the connection is off. Please see the screenshot. Can someone help?
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I need to link my trading account to my subscribed signal real time. If I register a virtual server, then my trading account is always linked to the signal even if my computer doesn't turn on?