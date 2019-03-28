Slpit indicator's plotted lines

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Hello
I have a question about plotted lines in indicators
how can i split waste lines in an indicator like this picture?
Is there any code that split a piece of indicator lines?

INDICATOR PLOTTERS

 
it may be done by modifying the indicator itself
 
paul selvan:
it may be done by modifying the indicator itself

i attached the code 

how?

Files:
empty_value.mq5  2 kb
 
  1. A) use two buffers and alternate.
              HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum

  2. B) use one buffer with EMPTY_VALUE between cycles.

 
whroeder1:
  1. A) use two buffers and alternate.
              HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum

  2. B) use one buffer with EMPTY_VALUE between cycles.

thank you so much

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