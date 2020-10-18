Validation failed - tester not enough money
Mohamad Rizal Maslan:
hi guys,
anyone know how to fix this error? only happen during the validation process. mt4 strategy tester working good.
The EA must check for the available margin before sending the order request.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products. If any errors are identified by the Market...
Nitin Raj:
The EA must check for the available margin before sending the order request.
The EA must check for the available margin before sending the order request.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
ahh i see..must fullfill all the requirement to pass the validation. thank you
hello mohamed
how did you fix the error please ?
thank you
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hi guys,
anyone know how to fix this error? only happen during the validation process. mt4 strategy tester working good.